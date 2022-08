ECSO Deputies Corral Loose Horses In Molino

Two Escambia County deputies rounded up two loose horses in the area of Chestnut and Molino roads Sunday morning.

“The deputies are the heroes,” a neighbor told NorthEscamia.com. She said the deputies used their cruisers to corral the horses before gently moving them safely off the roadway and getting them back home.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.