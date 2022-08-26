Cynthia Diane Jacobs Jones

Cynthia Diane Jacobs Jones, 62, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday August 23rd, 2022. Diane was born February 13th, 1960, to James Hub and Evelyn Jacobs. She was a lifelong resident of Jay Florida, of the Berrydale community and a member of Cora Baptist Church.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Mark Jones; parents, James Hub and Evelyn Jacobs; her brother, James Bryan Jacobs; and her angel twins that never knew pain.

She is survived by her nephews, James Jamie Jacobs (Erika) and Aaron Jacobs; niece, Bridget Jacobs (Marcus); sister-in-law, Karen Jacobs; a very special uncle, Frank Rowell (Pearl); aunts, Dinah Colonna, Joy Rowell, Lorene Rowell; and special friend, Paul Taylor Jr. Aunt Di, as she was known to her nephews and nieces, also leaves behind great-niece, Addalyn Sanders; great-nephews, Mason Sanders and James Wesley Jacobs (JJ) that she loved to watch grow and learn. She also leaves behind a host of cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Terrace at Ivey Acres, Fresenius Kidney Care of Century Florida, and the nursing staff of 3 west at Baptist Hospital.

Visitation will be Sunday August 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Milton Chapel, 6405 Highway 90 W Milton, Florida 32570 from 2pm-3pm. A funeral service will follow at 3pm. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.