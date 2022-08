County To Spray For Mosquitos Tonight In Gonzalez, Beulah And Pleasant Grove

Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray in three zones this evening in Beulah, Gonzalez and Pleasant Grove.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

The specific areas are in the maps (click to enlarge) and listed below each map.

