County To Rebuild Traffic Light At Olive And Davis On Sunday

If you drive through the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway often, you know the light is frequently in flash mode during or after bad weather.

This Sunday, the signal will be completely rebuilt between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, to solve the problem, according to Escambia County.

Law enforcement will be on-site directing traffic through the intersection during work times as needed.