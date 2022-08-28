Conine’s 20th Homer Helps Blue Wahoos Win Third In A Row

Griffin Conine became just the third player in team history to hit 20 home runs in a season as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 7-4 on Saturday night.

Conine snapped an 0-for-20 hitless skid with a go-ahead home run in the sixth, joining Aristedes Aquino (20, 2018) and Peyton Burdick (23, 2021) in Pensacola’s 20-homer club.

Marlins #9 prospect Dax Fulton overcame a wobbly introduction in his Double-A debut to deliver 5.0 innings, though two of his four runs were unearned due to his own throwing errors. The 20-year-old lefty allowed two walks and a throwing error in the first to put Montgomery ahead 2-0 before a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Will Banfield in the bottom of the inning cut Pensacola’s deficit to 2-1.

In the third, the Blue Wahoos took a brief 3-2 lead thanks to a two-out, two-run double from Banfield. Another Fulton throwing error in the fourth preceded a two-run homer from Evan Edwards to put the Biscuits in front 4-3.

Nasim Nuñez tied the game 4-4 with an RBI double against Biscuits starter John Doxakis (L, 2-6) in the bottom of the fourth, and the score would hold until Conine led off the sixth with his solo blast to right-center. J.D. Orr doubled, Nuñez singled him home, and scored from first on a stolen base followed by a pair of throwing errors to bring the Pensacola lead to 7-4.

Anthony Maldonado (W, 3-3) struck out six batters over 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, and Sean Reynolds (S, 4) worked around trouble in the ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biscuits on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos