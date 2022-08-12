Churches Learn About ‘Safety In The Place Of Worship’ During ECSO Program In Bratt

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a “Safety in the Place of Worship” training program Thursday evening in Bratt.

Church representatives from across the area learned about crime prevention in churches, including threat identification, and emergency preparedness. They also learned how to identify risk factors, evaluate needs with a security assessment and how to develop a security plan.

The program was held at the First Baptist Church of Bratt.

