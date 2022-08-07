Charles Howard Hall

Mr. Charles Howard Hall, age 68, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 while in Covenant Care at Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, FL. He was born August 8, 1953 in Atmore, AL and resided most of his life in Walnut Hill, FL. Mr. Hall was self-employed as a Carpenter the later years of his life while also serving many years in the oil field early in his career.

Mr. Hall valued time spent with Family, loved to hunt, loved to fish, and enjoyed spending time “tinkering” with small engines. He was a selfless person always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He dearly loved his dogs, had a good joke to tell at the right moment, and never missed an opportunity to pull a prank. His passion was “ALABAMA FOOTBALL.”

Mr. Hall is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard (Dorothy Mothershed) Hall, three sisters, Wanda Hall, Lila Lynn Smith, and Linda Hall.

Mr. Hall is survived by his son, Westly (Sallie) Woodruff of Gulf Shores, AL; two brothers, Dempsey (Mary) Hall of Century, FL; Eugene Hall of Atmore, AL; five sisters, Margie Chunn of Birmingham, AL; Ruby (Gary) Waller of Brewton, AL; Elizabeth “Connie” (Pierce) Conway of Little Rock, AL; Deborah “Debbie” (Gaines) Youngblood of Stockton, AL; Missie Moore of Mobile, AL; his grandchild Madeline Woodruff of Gulf Shores, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 11:00am at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC with Rev. Don Parker officiating. Burial will follow services at Pine Barren Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Visitation will coincide on the day of funeral services to be held Tuesday August 9, 2022 from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mr. Lester Peebles and Mr. Tony Walker.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Peebles, Brian Burkett, David Chunn, Jeff Ready, Lawrence Peebles, and Timothy Bartley.