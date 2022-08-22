Century’s Latest Proposed Budget Comes Up Short; Council Discusses Cutting Employee Raises

The Century Town Council may be rethinking employee raises following a recent budget meeting.

Earlier in the month, the council was presented with a proposed budget that projected $51,000 more in income than expenses. But an updated proposal shows them short $1,500 for the next fiscal year that begins October 1.

Robert Hudson, the town’s accountant, said somewhere about $160,000 could be moved from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund into the budget, creating a positive flow and making it “look better” with reserves in some accounts.

“I don’t see spending money because we’ve got it,” Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. said of the ARPA funds.

“This seems like we are turning APRA into a slush fund,” he said.

A copy of the latest proposed budget was not made available to the public or media at the meeting, and our request for a copy emailed to the town clerk at 1:40 p.m. Friday went unanswered.

It was discussed at the meeting that department heads had submitted a list of needed items for the new budget. Very few of those items were discussed at the meeting. There was mention of $35,000 for new floor coverings, $12,000 for new office furniture and $6,000 for new laptops, including a $1,700 laptop for the town clerk.

The proposal also included a 7% cost of living raise. Hudson said that there will likely be increased over 10% approved this year for Social Security recipients.

“I think that’s a lot,” council member Dynette Lewis said.

“How long are we going to continue to give 5%, 7% maybe 10% next year and keep paying 100% of the employees’,” Gomez said of the full health insurance payment for employees. “We can’t do a budget like this.”

“We’ve got to look at this in reality. This is unsustainable. This is not a metropolitan town. It isn’t New York, and it’s not even Pensacola. We are either going to have to decrease the employees, or decrease some of this insurance, or decrease some of that pay raise,” Gomez added. “Just because that’s the national average, this town is not big enough for that. Let’s be realistic.”

The town also pays 99% of an employee’s health insurance cost, plus 50% for additional family members. Their annual personnel costs are nearing $1 million.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.