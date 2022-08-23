Century Woman, Atmore Man Facing Drug Charges After Trespassing Complaint

August 23, 2022

A Century woman and an Atmore man are facing multiple drug charges after a trespassing incident in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department reported finding 49-year old Teresa Michelle Davis and 41-year old Shawn Edward Brown inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.

The officer confirmed that Brown had a trespass warning at the property and placed him under arrest. While speaking with Davis, the officer observed a clear container and foil inside the vehicle with a clear crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The total quantity was about one gram.

Officers said Brown damaged a wooden shelf and began striking a door while in a holding cell at the Atmore Police Department.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass third degree, and criminal mischief third degree. Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond Tuesday morning.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 