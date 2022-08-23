Century Woman, Atmore Man Facing Drug Charges After Trespassing Complaint

A Century woman and an Atmore man are facing multiple drug charges after a trespassing incident in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department reported finding 49-year old Teresa Michelle Davis and 41-year old Shawn Edward Brown inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.

The officer confirmed that Brown had a trespass warning at the property and placed him under arrest. While speaking with Davis, the officer observed a clear container and foil inside the vehicle with a clear crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The total quantity was about one gram.

Officers said Brown damaged a wooden shelf and began striking a door while in a holding cell at the Atmore Police Department.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass third degree, and criminal mischief third degree. Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond Tuesday morning.