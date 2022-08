Century To Hold Budget Workshop

The Century Town Council will hold a workshop this week on the town’s proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that begins October 1.

According to the town’s accountant, the proposed budget projects $51,000 more in income than expenses.

The council had their first look at the budget on August 8. This Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m., the council will hold their second budget workshop

NorthEscambia.com photo.