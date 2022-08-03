Century Spends Large Chunk Of American Rescue Plan Funds On Sewer Equipment

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to spend a large portion of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds they’ve received so far on wastewater equipment.

For an even $200,000, Century will buy a vacuum trailer, bypass pump, a water pump and a “jetter trailer” with sewer machine and camera system. A jetter trailer uses high pressure water to clear sewage blockages.

Century has received $462,287.83 in APRA funds to date, and a second payment of the same amount is being processed.

The funding is fairly significant for the town. Century has a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, with a large part of that coming from grants.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.