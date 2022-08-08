Century Mayor: Verizon, T-Mobile To Join AT&T On New Cell Tower

Century should have much improved cell service from the nation’s three largest carriers within the next several months.

AT&T went live on a new tower in town at the first of the year, and the mayor previously announced that T-Mobile is coming to the structure

Recently, Mayor Ben Boutwell said he has been informed that Verizon will also collocate on the tower in the coming months.

In 2021, the Century Town Council approved a five-year lease with options out to 40 years with Diamond Towers for a tower with AT&T service on a parcel of land in the town’s Anthony Pleasant Park off West Highway 4. It’s a small area tucked away essentially at the back of the park.

Diamond Towers had leased the property at $1,000 for a year. When AT&T was added to the towner, the payment automatically increased to $1,500 per month for at least five years under the terms of the contract. There will be another $500 per month due for any additional cellular providers collocated on the tower in the future. There are annual options for slight increases.

Prior to AT&T service being activated, there was generally poor cellular service in Century regardless of carrier.

Pictured: This tower at Anthony Pleasant Park in Century provides AT&T service now, with officials saying T-Mobile and Verizon will collocate. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.