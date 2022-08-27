Century Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Trying To Flush Drugs

August 27, 2022

A Century man is facing drug charges after he allegedly tried to flush drugs as deputies arrested him.

William Johnathan Hamilton, 31, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or distribute, tampering or attempting to destroy evidence, resisting without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to 90 Hilltop Road to arrest Hamilton on an outstanding warrant from Santa Rosa County.

Deputies found him standing outside his mobile home. When told that he was under arrest, Hamilton snatched his arm away from a deputy and took off, running all the way through the mobile to a bathroom in the back, according to an arrest report. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to apprehend him at the toilet.

After he was cuffed, deputies observed a pill bottle and a plastic bag floating in the toilet. They also recovered a plastic bag with methamphetamine in his pants pocket. The pill bottle in the toilet contacted 43 combination hydrocodone-acetaminophen tablets, 10 alprazolam tablets and a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $29,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 