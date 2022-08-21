Carpet Drive In Atmore Closes Monday For Railroad Spur Construction

August 21, 2022

Carpet Drive in Atmore will close Monday for the construction of a new railroad spur.

The closure is immediately west of  Swift Mill Drive.

To access Masland Carpets, Coastal Growers and the surrounding area, motorists should use Highway 31 and Industrial Drive.

A reopening date has not been announced.

The $3 million railyard project will support the existing Coastal Growers peanut processing plant, along with other existing and potential new industries in the Atmore Industrial Park.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

