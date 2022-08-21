Carpet Drive In Atmore Closes Monday For Railroad Spur Construction
Carpet Drive in Atmore will close Monday for the construction of a new railroad spur.
The closure is immediately west of Swift Mill Drive.
To access Masland Carpets, Coastal Growers and the surrounding area, motorists should use Highway 31 and Industrial Drive.
A reopening date has not been announced.
The $3 million railyard project will support the existing Coastal Growers peanut processing plant, along with other existing and potential new industries in the Atmore Industrial Park.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
