Cantonment Woman Accused Of Stealing Gas, Taking Clothes From A Dryer During Burglary

A Cantonment woman is accused of walking into her brother’s house and stealing gas for her vehicle along with clothes out of the dryer.

Melia Shea Caine, 30, was charged with burglary of an occupied structure and grand theft.

The victim inherited a home from his grandfather years ago and owns it outright. His sister, Caine, had been living in a shed behind the house for several years until she was legally evicted on May 10, 2022, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness in the house at the time told deputies that he watched Caine walk into the garage, grab a can of gas and pour the gas into a vehicle outside. She then walked back into the garage, opened the dryer and took clothing before walking to a bedroom and stealing a Dremel rotary tool, according to an arrest report.

The entire incident was recorded on the victim’s home surveillance system, according to the Sheriff’s Office.