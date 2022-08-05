Cantonment Man Serves On USS Ronald Reagan In Philippine Sea

August 5, 2022

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Devante Bonham of Cantonment is serving on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea.

He is pictured on Thursday, August 4, operating on a receiver processor in the avionics shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan’s avionics shop troubleshoots aviation equipment, ensuring the squadrons aboard are equipped with properly functioning gear.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Photos by USN Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

