Cantonment Man Charged After Failed Attempt To Burglarize Phone Store

A Cantonment man was allegedly caught on video as he tried successfully to break into a cellphone store.

Edward Charles Boyett, 43, was charged with attempted third degree felony burglary.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton was caught on security video as he tried to force his way into the Metro PCS store in the 8000 block of Lillian Highway. He repeatedly tried for about three minutes to pull the doors open and even tried to kick the doors to break the glass, deputies said. He was shirtless, wearing shorts and a bracelet on his left wrist.

Minutes later, Boyett was trespass warned from a nearby business. According to an arrest report, he was shirtless, wearing shorts and a bracelet on his left wrist in body camera footage from the deputy.

Boyett remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $5,000.