Cantonment Man Charged After Failed Attempt To Burglarize Phone Store

August 26, 2022

A Cantonment man was allegedly caught on video as he tried successfully to break into a cellphone store.

Edward Charles Boyett, 43, was charged with attempted third degree felony burglary.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton was caught on security video as he tried to force his way into the Metro PCS store in the 8000 block of Lillian Highway. He repeatedly tried for about three minutes to pull the doors open and even tried to kick the doors to break the glass, deputies said. He was shirtless, wearing shorts and a bracelet on his left wrist.

Minutes later, Boyett was trespass warned from a nearby business. According to an arrest report, he was shirtless, wearing shorts and a bracelet on his left wrist in body camera footage from the deputy.

Boyett remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $5,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 