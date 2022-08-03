Cantonment Man Charged With Hitting Woman With Bar Stool, Punching Her

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a bar stool and punching her.

Dimitiri DyShawn Bryant, 43, was charged with felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor battery.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she was working in a food trailer on Highway 29 when she heard a door open. When she turned around, Bryant threw a wooden bar stool, hitting her in the head before punching her in the face and ripping hair from her head, according to an arrest report.

A deputy noted that had injuries consistent with her allegations, and hair was on the floor of the food trailer. Bryant is the son of the food trailer owner and had dated the victim in the past, the report notes.

In an unrelated incident involving a second victim, Bryant was charged with battery after he allegedly grabbed a woman and held her down against her will at a residence on Moreno Court. He also punched her in the face, and bit her on the chest and arm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant was released on a $2,000 bond.