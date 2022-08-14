Cantonment Man Charged With Child Abuse After Shots Fired Disturbance

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges after a shots fired disturbance early Saturday morning.

Foster Darnell Johnson, 36, was charged with felony child abuse without great bodily harm and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Johnson allegedly became involved in an altercation with his stepson at their home on Promenade Lane off Highway 297A. During the incident, Johnson fired a gun inside the home, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson. She said he did not fire the weapon in the direction of anyone, and no one was injured by the gunfire.

Johnson remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday without bond.