Cantonment Man Accused Of Hitting Pregnant Woman With A Stick

August 22, 2022

A Cantonment man is accused of hitting a pregnant woman with a stick as he chased her down the road.

Jarvarez Charles Weaden, 25, was charged with second degree felony aggravated battery and offender knew or should have known the victim was pregnant.

Weaden became involved in a verbal altercation with a female relative at a home on Cedartown Road, grabbed a Weed Eater and threatened to hit her with it, according to an arrest report. The victim, who said she is four founts pregnant, ran down Cedartown Road with Weaden chasing her. He picked up a stick and struck her in the back with it, the report continues.

A witness said Weaden was intoxicated.

Weaden claimed his accuser picked up a brick and hit him in the knee, but deputies noted no marks whatsoever on him.

Weaden also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on two counts of criminal mischief. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning due to the failure to appear charge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 