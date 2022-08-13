Cantonment Five-Time Convicted Felon Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges

August 13, 2022

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges after being caught with drugs and a weapon as deputies tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Mako Christopher Pert, 35, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit spotted Pert on Pen Haven Drive. A vehicle takedown was conducted and Pert was detained.

Deputies observed a pistol in plain view on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat, according to an arrest report. A clear plastic bag containing 21 grams of methamphetamine was located in the center console, $600 in cash was located in his left front pocket and empty clear baggies were in his right pocket. A digital scale and a gun holster were also located.

On July 29, Pert fled from deputies at a high rate of speed when they attempted to stop his vehicle, according to a second report, and a warrant was issued.

Pert is a five-time convicted felon, according to the ECSO. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $127,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 