Cantonment Five-Time Convicted Felon Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges after being caught with drugs and a weapon as deputies tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Mako Christopher Pert, 35, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit spotted Pert on Pen Haven Drive. A vehicle takedown was conducted and Pert was detained.

Deputies observed a pistol in plain view on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat, according to an arrest report. A clear plastic bag containing 21 grams of methamphetamine was located in the center console, $600 in cash was located in his left front pocket and empty clear baggies were in his right pocket. A digital scale and a gun holster were also located.

On July 29, Pert fled from deputies at a high rate of speed when they attempted to stop his vehicle, according to a second report, and a warrant was issued.

Pert is a five-time convicted felon, according to the ECSO. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $127,000.