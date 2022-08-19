Braves Score Early And Often As Blue Wahoos Fall 8-1

August 19, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost their second in a row on Thursday night, falling 8-1 to the Mississippi Braves.

Zach McCambley (L, 6-8) walked a career-high six batters over 3.2 innings, allowing four runs in the first and three more in the second. Mississippi starter Alan Rangel (W, 5-6) took the early lead and ran with it, allowing only one run over 6.0 innings.

The Braves used a pair of RBI doubles from Drew Lugbauer and Cade Bunnell in the first to jump out to their early lead. Lugbauer’s two-bagger was lost in the twilight by left fielder Davis Bradshaw, setting the tone for a challenging night for Pensacola.

Third baseman Demetrius Sims committed an error in the second inning, setting the stage for a two-run single from Justyn-Henry Malloy. Leading 7-0 after two innings, Mississippi had more than enough run support for Rangel and the Braves bullpen.

Pensacola’s lone run came in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from J.D. Orr. In an offensive bright spot, catcher Will Banfield was 3-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Friday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 