Blue Wahoos Split Low-Scoring Doubleheader In Mississippi

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night, winning the first game 2-1 and falling in the nightcap by the same score.

In game one of the twin bill, a pair of RBI singles from Norel González provided all the offense that Pensacola would need. After the Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Drew Lugbauer RBI single, the Pensacola bullpen cracked down and held Mississippi scoreless for the rest of the game. González’s first RBI single in the third tied the game 1-1, and his hit after a Paul McIntosh double in the sixth proved to be the game-winner.

Tyler Mitzel (W, 1-1), the third reliever in a scheduled bullpen game for Pensacola, earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. Eli Villalobos (S, got the final five outs for the save. Allan Winans (L, 0-3) turned in a complete game in the loss for the Braves, allowing two runs, one earned, over 7.0 innings.

In game two, Mississippi’s only hit came on the first pitch they saw from Zach King (L, 1-4) in the first inning. Cody Milligan’s single didn’t lead to anything, but a string of four walks and a throwing error in the second netted Mississippi their two runs against the Pensacola starter.

Tanner Gordon (W, 7-4) pitched 5.0 clean innings for the Braves, allowing only three singles in the span of four batters to Davis Bradshaw, Demetrius Sims and J.D. Orr in the third inning. Neither team had a hit from the third inning on, and Justin Yeager (S, 3) pitched a quick seventh inning to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos