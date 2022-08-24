Blue Wahoos Fall To Montgomery Biscuits

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos played on-time and uninterrupted through a persistent rain on Tuesday night, but fell to the Montgomery Biscuits 9-5 in their series opener.

Paul McIntosh was 2-for-4 with a long two-run homer in the third inning to put Pensacola ahead 5-2, but that would be the last highlight for the Blue Wahoos. Montgomery scored seven unanswered runs, capped by a pair of late home runs from Diego Infante and Niko Hulsizer, as they cruised to victory.

The Biscuits jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Pensacola starter Zach King on a two-run single from Hulsizer. Davis Bradshaw evened the score for the Blue Wahoos with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning against Michael Mercado, and a Norel González RBI double in the third was followed by McIntosh’s homer.

Infante completed a fourth-inning comeback for Montgomery with an RBI single, and Greg Jones led off the fifth by drawing a walk against Zack Leban (L, 0-2). He promptly stole second, took third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run.

Pensacola collected just two hits over 5.2 scoreless innings against the Biscuits bullpen, and former Pensacola farmhand Cody Reed (W, 1-0) earned the win with 1.2 perfect innings of relief.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos