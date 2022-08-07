Blue Wahoos Fall 8-7 in 10-Inning Walk-Off Loss To Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos put forward a resilient effort to come back from an early deficit, but dropped their Saturday night game to the Montgomery Biscuits by a score of 8-7 in 10 innings.

After failing to score in the top of the 10th, the Blue Wahoos surrendered a walk-off double to Ronny Simon on the first pitch of the bottom of the inning. The Biscuits have taken four of the first five in this week’s set, clinching a series victory in advance of the Sunday finale.

In his Double-A debut, Patrick Monteverde pitched into the sixth inning but allowed seven runs, six earned, on 11 hits. He allowed single runs in the first and second inning before J.D. Osborne hit a solo homer in the fifth to trim the Pensacola deficit to 2-1. A solo homer from Tyler Frank and a Simon sacrifice fly in the fifth gave the Biscuits some cushion, stretching their lead to 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, a trio of RBI doubles from Pensacola’s Bubba Hollins, Osborne and Thomas Jones briefly tied the game 4-4. Montgomery would waste no time in re-claiming the lead, however, as Blake Hunt blasted a three-run homer off of Monteverde in the bottom of the inning to put the Biscuits ahead 7-4.

The Blue Wahoos scored a pair of unearned runs against reliever Graeme Stinson in the seventh, and Hollins tied the score with a solo homer against Andrew Gross to lead off the eighth. Three innings of hitless relief from Pensacola relievers Eli Villalobos and Sean Reynolds sent the game to the ninth tied 7-7.

Gross stranded a pair of Pensacola runners in a scoreless ninth, but Robinson Martínez (L, 1-1) put up a zero in the bottom of the inning to force extras. Jose Lopez (W, 7-3) pitched a hitless top of the 10th, and Simon blasted the first pitch he saw from Martínez off the top of the right field wall for a game-ending double.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series in Montgomery on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos