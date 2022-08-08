Biscuits Top The Wahoos 7-6 In Series Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered another late loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon, falling in their series finale 7-6.

Demetrius Sims had Pensacola’s first five-RBI game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a homer and a double, but the Blue Wahoos surrendered three runs in the bottom of the eighth as they dropped five of six in their weeklong road trip.

Montgomery jumped out to an early 3-0 lead against starter A.J. Ladwig, as Brett Wisely hit a leadoff homer in the first and Jordan Qsar and Roberto Alvarez hit back-to-back RBI triples in the second. Nasim Nuñez countered with an RBI single in the third to put the Blue Wahoos on the board, and Sims blasted a three-run homer in the fourth to put Pensacola in front 4-3.

Erik Ostberg hit a game-tying homer in the fifth to even things up 4-4, but Sims delivered again with an RBI single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth to give the Blue Wahoos a 6-4 edge. Effective relief from Josh Simpson after Ladwig’s departure preserved the lead until the bottom of the eighth.

In his second Double-A appearance of the season, Tyler Mitzel (L, 0-1) got the first two outs of the eighth inning without incident. But a walk to Niko Hulsizer was followed by a game-tying home run to Ronny Simon, and Ostberg delivered the go-ahead RBI double three batters later to put Montgomery ahead for good. Alan Strong (W, 1-0) pitched the final two innings for the Biscuits to lock down the win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos