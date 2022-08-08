Biscuits Top The Wahoos 7-6 In Series Finale

August 8, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered another late loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon, falling in their series finale 7-6.

Demetrius Sims had Pensacola’s first five-RBI game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a homer and a double, but the Blue Wahoos surrendered three runs in the bottom of the eighth as they dropped five of six in their weeklong road trip.

Montgomery jumped out to an early 3-0 lead against starter A.J. Ladwig, as Brett Wisely hit a leadoff homer in the first and Jordan Qsar and Roberto Alvarez hit back-to-back RBI triples in the second. Nasim Nuñez countered with an RBI single in the third to put the Blue Wahoos on the board, and Sims blasted a three-run homer in the fourth to put Pensacola in front 4-3.

Erik Ostberg hit a game-tying homer in the fifth to even things up 4-4, but Sims delivered again with an RBI single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth to give the Blue Wahoos a 6-4 edge. Effective relief from Josh Simpson after Ladwig’s departure preserved the lead until the bottom of the eighth.

In his second Double-A appearance of the season, Tyler Mitzel (L, 0-1) got the first two outs of the eighth inning without incident. But a walk to Niko Hulsizer was followed by a game-tying home run to Ronny Simon, and Ostberg delivered the go-ahead RBI double three batters later to put Montgomery ahead for good. Alan Strong (W, 1-0) pitched the final two innings for the Biscuits to lock down the win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 