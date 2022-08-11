Barons Exact Revenge With Late 5-2 Win Over Blue Wahoos

One night after rallying late to steal a win from the Birmingham Barons, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered a similar fate on Wednesday in a 5-2 defeat.

Marlins rehabber Tommy Nance pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief for Pensacola, but three late Birmingham runs helped the Barons even up the series one game apiece.

J.J. Muno put Birmingham ahead 2-0 in the second inning with a two-run homer against Pensacola spot starter Jefry Yan. The Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Barons starter Sean Burke, who delivered 5.0 scoreless innings, but kept the game within reach thanks to effective relief from Tyler Mitzel and Nance.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Wahoos tied the game 2-2 thanks to a walk, a catcher’s interference call, a throwing error and a safety squeeze bunt from Thomas Jones against Luke Shilling (W, 1-0). Just moments later, the Barons took a 3-2 lead in the eighth as Andrew McInvale (L, 2-2) uncorked a wild pitch to score Oscar Colas from third base.

In the ninth, the Barons got a pair of insurance runs on a Jose Rodriguez double, Raudy Read sacrifice fly and a solo homer from Colas against Josh Simpson. Theo Denlinger (S, 5) got the final six outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos