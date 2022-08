Baker Sweeps Northview (With Photo Gallery)

The Baker Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs in three straight sets Tuesday night in Bratt, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18.

The Lady Chiefs also dropped their season opener Monday night 3-2 on the road at W.S. Neal.

The Northview Chiefs (0-2) will be on the road Thursday to play the Hoboes of Laurel Hill (0-1).

