Back To School Bash Events This Weekend In Bratt And Molino

There will be Back to School Bash events this weekend sponsored by two North Escambia churches.

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will hold a community Back to School Bash on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the pavilion by the playground behind the Molino Community Center. There will be food, games, a bounce house, school supply essentials and free basic haircuts.

A Bash to School Bash will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for grades K-6 at the First Baptist Church of Bratt at 4570 Highway 4. There will be games, food, school supplies (while supplies last), and door prizes..