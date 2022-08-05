Back To School Bash Events This Weekend In Bratt And Molino

August 5, 2022

There will be Back to School Bash events this weekend sponsored by two North Escambia churches.

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will hold a community Back to School Bash on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the pavilion by the playground behind the Molino Community Center. There will be food, games, a bounce house, school supply essentials and free basic haircuts.

A Bash to School Bash will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for grades K-6 at the First Baptist Church of Bratt at 4570 Highway 4. There will be games, food, school supplies (while supplies last), and door prizes..

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 