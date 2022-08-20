Alabama Man Charged With Capital Murder After Woman’s Body Discovered

An Alabama man is charged with murder after a missing person report led to the discovery of a woman’s body.

William Joseph Everett, age 50 of East Brewton, is charged with capital murder for the death of 51-year old Elisha Michelle Jordan.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said his department responded to the 300 block of Travis Road in connection with the report of a possible missing person.

“Deputies found a large amount of blood inside, consistent with a crime scene,” Jackson told NorthEscambia.com.

Everett was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant and taken in for questioning. Deputies executed a search warrant and worked to locate the victim.

As he was being questioned, Everett confessed to the murder and stated that he had dragged her body into a wooded area, Jackson said. That led to the discovery of Jordan’s body on a dirt road on hunting club property off Dixon Nursery Road.

The sheriff said Jordan had reportedly been living with Everett for about two weeks.

Everett remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.