ADEM Imposing $160K Penalty Against Atmore Oil And Gas Facility, Cites 1,735 Air Quality Violations

August 15, 2022

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is hitting an Atmore oil and gas production company with a $160,000 levy for numerous air quality violations.

ADEM has proposed a consent order to Escambia Operating Company, the owner/operator of the Big Escambia Creek (BEC) oil and natural gas production and processing facility on Sardis Church Road, about five miles north of the Alabama-Florida state line. The department is proposing a civil penalty of $160,000 for 83 sulfur dioxide emissions violations.

According to the consent order, Escambia Operating had 1,735 total violations of the three-hour and 24-hour sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission standards in the first few months of 2022. The civil penalty covers 83 violations because the number of continuous violations that can be cited per day are limited by state law.

“The Department is not aware of any irreparable harm to the environment resulting from the violations,” the proposed order states.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 