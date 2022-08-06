McCambley Shines, Nuñez Delivers In 6-3 Wahoos Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their second game in a row over the Birmingham Barons on Friday night, as Zach McCambley and Nasim Nuñez led the way in a 6-3 victory.

McCambley (W, 6-7) struck out 10 batters over 6.0 one-run innings, biding his time until the Blue Wahoos exploded for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to swing the game in their favor.

The Blue Wahoos and Barons traded zeroes until the fifth inning, when Evan Skoug hit a solo homer to put Birmingham ahead 1-0. Pensacola finally broke through against Barons starter Emilio Vargas (L, 1-5) in the sixth, as Griffin Conine doubled and Will Banfield singled before J.D. Osborne tied the game with an RBI single to left field.

Banfield scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from reliever Taylor Broadway, and Nuñez capped the big inning with a two-out, two-run single to put Pensacola ahead 4-1.

In the seventh, Jose Rodriguez got the Barons within a run at 4-3 with a two-run homer against Eli Villalobos. Pensacola answered back in the bottom of the eighth, however, as Will Banfield led off the frame with his fourth hit of the night and Thomas Jones brought him home with an RBI triple. Jones scored on a wild pitch from Vince Vannelle to extend the Blue Wahoos lead to 6-3.

In the ninth, Sean Reynolds (S, 2) walked the first two batters but struck out the next three to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos