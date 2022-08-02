Two Inmates Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Staff

August 26, 2022

Two Century Correctional Institution inmates assault correctional officers in separate incidents recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Ronald Green assaulted a staff member. Green is serving a 20 year sentence from Orange and Seminole counties for multiple counts of robbery with a gun or deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

Inmate Kareem Rhodes assaulted an officer. Rhodes is serving  a 12-year sentence from Alachua County for robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said in both instances.

