Man, 72 Took Photos, Videos Under Skirts Of Females From Age 3 To Adults: ECSO Says

A 72-year old Escambia County man is accused of taking photos or videos under the skirts or dresses of more than a dozen females, including a young girl.

Vincent John Carlo was charged with voyeurism, video voyeurism, battery, and two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age. He was released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

One June 20, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W Street for a disturbance. Witnesses said Carlo took photos underneath a female’s skirt while in the store but left when he was confronted.

Deputies said video surveillance also showed Carlo walking around the store and holding his cellphone underneath two female victims’ skirts to take photos.

Deputies located Carlo walking about a block away from the store. When he was asked about the incident, he eventually mentioned having many photographs of other victims on his cellphone. The cellphone was located where he had previously tossed it nearby and seized for evidence.

During the investigation, photographs and videos underneath the skirts or dresses of at least 14 female victims from the age of three to adult were located on Carlo’s cellphone, ECSO said. Investigators said these photos or videos were taken without consent at various locations, including the thrift store on W Street and a restaurant on the 8000 block of Lavelle Way from the time between April and June of this year.

Only two of the 14 victims have been identified.

Anyone that has information, or may be a victim, is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.