Horse Rounded Up By County Livestock Officer Is Back Home

There’s a little good news to report today about a wayward horse rounded up last Sunday near Walnut Hill. It has now been reunited with its rightful owner.

The brown and white paint gelding horse was found running loose in the 3800 block of Howell Road just west of Highway 97.

The horse was picked up by the Escambia County livestock officer with assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.