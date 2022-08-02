Escambia County 4-H Holds Annual Awards Banquet

submitted by Brian Estevez, UF/IFAS Escambia County 4-H Agent

Escambia County 4-H celebrated its annual 4-H Banquet on August 5 th at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. More than 120 guests participated in the celebration and recognition of Escambia County 4-H achievements in a mardi gras theme setting.

Guests were greeted in front of the building by a 4-H mardi gras float, complete with thrown beads and music. Many awards were given out at the banquet to recognize the accomplishments of our 4-H members. County council members and honored guests presented certificates, pins and awards to the recipients.

“The 4-H Awards Banquet was made possible with the donations from our many sponsors. Escambia County 4-H thanks you for your donations of money, time and effort to make the banquet possible,” said Aly Schortinghouse, Escambia County 4-H/Livestock Agent.

Our graduating seniors were recognized on-stage and 4-H volunteers received awards for their service. Escambia County 4-H also honored the members that made up the 2021-2022 County Council and inducted a new group of council officers for 2022-2023. The new council officers are as follows: A.T. Bridgers and Reid Spagnuolo as district delegates, Syrah Chauvette as motivational leader, Matt Dunlap as sergeant-at-arms, Tucker Padgett as parliamentarian, Alan Bray-Crews as historian, Laney Clarke as reporter, Ava Chauvette as treasurer, Kailee Dunlap as secretary, Madelyn Goss as vice president, and Gracie Meredith as president.

According to Brian Estevez, Escambia County 4-H agent, the new officers were inducted in alighting of the candle ceremony and were told that “good officers pledge their hands to the service of their 4-H council, its members, and the clubs they represent.”

The past 12 months have been an outstanding year for Escambia County 4-H. Four hundred and fifty-eight youth were enrolled in sixteen 4-H clubs, volunteer enrollment increased, and day camp and workshop quality were the best they have ever been. Escambia County 4-H members placed first in multiple state 4-H competitions including: 2021 state 4-H tailgating contest, 2021 junior horticulture judging, 202 1intermediate horticulture judging, 2022 senior Insectathon, 2022 Gator Pit entrepreneur contest, 2022 avian bowl, 2022 junior and senior graphic design, and 2022 junior and senior photography. Belinda Spann, 4-H senior office support assistant, was also recognized on-stage for being selected as the 2022 Florida Association of Extension 4-H

Agent’s Support Staff of the Year.

“Escambia County 4-H would like to say thank you to all of the 4-H members, parents, sponsors, and guests that attended the 2022 4-H Awards Banquet,” said Estevez.

Escambia County 4-H would like to thank: Beasley Jewelry, Escambia County Farm Bureau, the Langley Bell family, Escambia County 4-H Foundation, Inc., and the Escambia County Home and Community Educators. Escambia County 4-H thanks you for your donation of money, time, and effort to make the banquet possible.