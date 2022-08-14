2022 Extension Farm Field Day To Be Held August 25

The 2022 Extension Farm Field Day will be held at the West Florida Research and Education Center in Jay on Thursday, August 25.

The event will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and end with a 75th Anniversary Luncheon onsite. CEU sign-in will be available during the registration process at 7:30 a.m., and field tours will start promptly at 8 a.m.

The Field Tour will include six field stops. Topics to be addressed include nutrient, insect, disease, and weed management, and variety updates for row crops. This event has been approved for two category CEU’s and one core CEU for managing pesticide leaching, drift, and runoff.

For registration, contact Robin Vickers at (850) 393-7334 or email: rvickers@ufl.edu.