13 Suspects Accused Of Traveling To Santa Rosa County For Sex With Underage Girls

There were 12 arrests with 45 felony charges after a child sex sting in Santa Rosa County, and one suspect is still on the run.

The suspects all believed they were communicating online with girls age 13-14 and traveled to Santa Rosa County to have sex with the minors, according to Sheriff Bob Johnson.

Treveon Mitchell of Pensacola, pictured above on the bottom row, fled when deputies tried to arrest him and is still wanted at last report.

Pictured above are suspects:

(Top row, L-R)

Erick Menchaca, 33, DeFuniak Springs.

Bryan Mejia, 22, Pensacola.

Anthony Martinez, 32, Pace.

Jose Leonardo-Ramirez, 30, Pensacola.

(Second row, L-R)

Patrick Bradt, 50, Crestview.

Tristan Thrower, 24, Pensacola.

Andrew Walters, 29, Gulf Shores.

Joshua Prows, 35, Milton.

(Third row, L-R)

Zachary Frantz, 26, Pace.

James Ray II, 45, Pensacola.

Terry Deer, 57, Fairhope.

Michael Preston, 40, Pensacola.

(Bottom row)