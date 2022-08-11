11 People Injured In I-10 Crash; Driver Tried To Turn Around After Missing Exit

August 26, 2022

A two vehicle crash on I-10 near the Pine Forest Road exit injured 11 people Thursday night.

There were six people, including three children in a SUV that was traveling eastbound when the driver missed her exit. She slowed and attempted to change lanes in an effort to turn around in the median. but failed to notice another SUV in the inside lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The rear area of her SUV collided with another SUV.

An 86-year old female suffered serious injuries in the crash. The others received minor injuries.

According to troopers, those involved were:

SUV 1

  • Driver: 58-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana
  • 52-year old male from Jonesville, Louisiana
  • 86-year old  female from Jonesville, Louisiana (serious injury)
  • 4-year old male from Jonesville, Louisiana
  • 8-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana
  • 10-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana

SUV 2

  • Driver: 32-year old female from Mobile, Alabama
  • 37-year old male from North Hampton, New Hampshire
  • 40-year old female from Newburyport, Massachusetts
  • 44-year old female from Mobile, Alabama
  • 63-year old female from Carmel, California

The 7:26 p.m. crash closed eastbound I-10.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 