11 People Injured In I-10 Crash; Driver Tried To Turn Around After Missing Exit

A two vehicle crash on I-10 near the Pine Forest Road exit injured 11 people Thursday night.

There were six people, including three children in a SUV that was traveling eastbound when the driver missed her exit. She slowed and attempted to change lanes in an effort to turn around in the median. but failed to notice another SUV in the inside lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The rear area of her SUV collided with another SUV.

An 86-year old female suffered serious injuries in the crash. The others received minor injuries.

According to troopers, those involved were:

SUV 1

Driver: 58-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana

52-year old male from Jonesville, Louisiana

86-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana (serious injury)

4-year old male from Jonesville, Louisiana

8-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana

10-year old female from Jonesville, Louisiana

SUV 2

Driver: 32-year old female from Mobile, Alabama

37-year old male from North Hampton, New Hampshire

40-year old female from Newburyport, Massachusetts

44-year old female from Mobile, Alabama

63-year old female from Carmel, California

The 7:26 p.m. crash closed eastbound I-10.