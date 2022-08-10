$10 Adoption Fee Special At Escambia Animal Shelter

The Escambia County animal shelter is offered a reduced adoption fee of $10 through September 3.

Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a separate $11 license at the time of adoption.

We currently have over 100 dogs and approximately 20 cats available for adoption,” said Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We invite anyone looking to open their homes to a new cat or dog to come to the shelter and let our staff match you and your family to the perfect pet.”

The shelter is also looking for fosters and volunteers.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center at 200 West Fairfield Drive is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.