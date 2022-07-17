Wahoos Win 2-1 Over Chattanooga Lookouts

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got three perfect innings from rehabbing Marlins starter Edward Cabrera on their way to a 2-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night.

Cabrera, working his way back from a right elbow injury, needed only 31 pitches to retire all nine batters he faced. Cody Mincey (W, 5-4) pitched in long relief in his regular rotation spot, earning the win with 4.2 innings of one-run ball.

José Devers grounded an RBI single to left field with two outs in the second against Eduardo Salazar (L, 5-9), giving the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead. Victor Victor Mesa hit a solo homer in the fifth to extend the lead to 2-0.

Mincey allowed an RBI single to Michael Siani in the top of the sixth, but didn’t run into any more trouble until the top of the eighth. The righty departed with two on and two out, and Colton Hock (S, 9) got the final out to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Hock came back out for the ninth, working around a one-out double from Miguel Hernandez to lock down a series win for the Blue Wahoos.

The win was Kevin Randel’s 100th in his second season as manager of the Blue Wahoos.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday.