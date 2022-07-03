Wahoos Split Twin Bill With Montgomery

July 3, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night, winning the first game 2-0 but falling in the nightcap 5-4.

In game one, Jeff Lindgren (W, 3-1) pitched a complete game seven-inning shutout while allowing only four hits. It was the first complete game of Lindgren’s professional career, and the first solo shutout for a Pensacola pitcher since 2017.

Pensacola’s offense didn’t do much against John Doxakis (L, 0-2), but got back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the third from Troy Johnston and J.D. Osborne to provide all the offense Lindgren would need.

Game one was played in a brisk 1 hour and 36 minutes, the fastest game for the Blue Wahoos of any length since a 1:32 seven-inning game in Mississippi on August 19, 2019 and their fastest at Blue Wahoos Stadium since a rain-shortened six-inning game in 1:34 on April 14, 2014.

In game two, Zach King (L, 0-1) was greeted rudely in his Double-A debut by former Blue Wahoos outfielder Kameron Misner, who blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Biscuits ahead 2-0. The Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom of the first with four runs, highlighted by RBI singles from Johnston and Paul McIntosh, but the 4-2 lead did not last long.

Montgomery began the third inning by reaching five straight times against King, with RBI singles from Roberto Alvarez and Jacson McGowan causing an early exit for the young lefty and putting the Biscuits ahead 5-4. Zack Leban, Eli Villalobos and Colton Hock provided 5.0 scoreless innings of relief, but Chris Gau (W, 3-0) and Justin Sterner (S, 2) were just as effective in relief for the Biscuits as they salvaged the split.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 