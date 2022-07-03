Wahoos Split Twin Bill With Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night, winning the first game 2-0 but falling in the nightcap 5-4.

In game one, Jeff Lindgren (W, 3-1) pitched a complete game seven-inning shutout while allowing only four hits. It was the first complete game of Lindgren’s professional career, and the first solo shutout for a Pensacola pitcher since 2017.

Pensacola’s offense didn’t do much against John Doxakis (L, 0-2), but got back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the third from Troy Johnston and J.D. Osborne to provide all the offense Lindgren would need. Game one was played in a brisk 1 hour and 36 minutes, the fastest game for the Blue Wahoos of any length since a 1:32 seven-inning game in Mississippi on August 19, 2019 and their fastest at Blue Wahoos Stadium since a rain-shortened six-inning game in 1:34 on April 14, 2014.