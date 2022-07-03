Wahoos Split Twin Bill With Montgomery
July 3, 2022
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night, winning the first game 2-0 but falling in the nightcap 5-4.
In game one, Jeff Lindgren (W, 3-1) pitched a complete game seven-inning shutout while allowing only four hits. It was the first complete game of Lindgren’s professional career, and the first solo shutout for a Pensacola pitcher since 2017.
Pensacola’s offense didn’t do much against John Doxakis (L, 0-2), but got back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the third from Troy Johnston and J.D. Osborne to provide all the offense Lindgren would need.
Game one was played in a brisk 1 hour and 36 minutes, the fastest game for the Blue Wahoos of any length since a 1:32 seven-inning game in Mississippi on August 19, 2019 and their fastest at Blue Wahoos Stadium since a rain-shortened six-inning game in 1:34 on April 14, 2014.
In game two, Zach King (L, 0-1) was greeted rudely in his Double-A debut by former Blue Wahoos outfielder Kameron Misner, who blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Biscuits ahead 2-0. The Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom of the first with four runs, highlighted by RBI singles from Johnston and Paul McIntosh, but the 4-2 lead did not last long.
Montgomery began the third inning by reaching five straight times against King, with RBI singles from Roberto Alvarez and Jacson McGowan causing an early exit for the young lefty and putting the Biscuits ahead 5-4. Zack Leban, Eli Villalobos and Colton Hock provided 5.0 scoreless innings of relief, but Chris Gau (W, 3-0) and Justin Sterner (S, 2) were just as effective in relief for the Biscuits as they salvaged the split.
The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday night.
by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos
