Vote-By-Ballots Are On The Way

July 19, 2022

Nearly 40,000 vote-by-mail ballots are headed to Escambia County mailboxes for the August 23 primary election, according to Supervisor of Elections David Stafford. This is in addition to ballots sent to military and overseas voters earlier this month.

Voters who have requested to vote by mail should begin receiving their ballot packages within a week. After completing the ballot, the voter must sign and date the return envelope and return it by mail (postage paid) or deliver it to elections office or an early voting site during early voting hours. Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. All vote-by-mail ballots are verified prior to tabulation. Complete voter instructions are included in the package.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary election is 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. To request a vote-by-mail ballot visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote-by-Mail” or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 595-3900.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

