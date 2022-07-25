Vehicle Crashes Into Wooded Area On Highway 95A, One Critically Injured

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday morning on Highway 95A.

The passenger car crashed into a wooded area south of Archer Road about 10 a.m. Minor extrication was required to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.