Two Century Residents Jailed On Drug Charges After Atmore Shoplifting Report

A shoplifting call at the Atmore Walmart ended with a man and woman from Century facing drug charges.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a report of two women shoplifting at the store. As officers were enroute, they learned the women ran to a vehicle at a nearby pizza restaurant, jumped into a blue vehicle with a Florida tag that fled southbound on North Main Street.

Walmart loss prevention advised Atmore Police that one of the women was 38-year old Shana Oneida Killam of Century who they had been previously trespass warned from the store after a prior theft.

A few minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle at the Diamond Station of Highway 31 and noticed a female slumped over in the back seat in an apparent attempt to hide from officers.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, officers reported finding a syringe containing methamphetamine, several clear plastic bags of methamphetamine, several Suboxone pills, a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe with residue.

Killam was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Haden Brock Howard, 27, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

A third person, a 37-year old woman from Flomaton, was issued a trespass warning to stay away from the Walmart. She was not charged.