Tropical Development Chance Drops To Zero Over The Next Five Days

The chance of tropical development in the next five days is now 0%, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

We had been watching a disturbance just offshore in the northern Gulf of Mexico for possible development, but now the hurricane forecasters don’t believe it will strengthen.

But we will still see a high rain chance from the system over the next several days, along with an elevated risk of flash flooding.

For the local North Escambia area forecast, click or tap here.