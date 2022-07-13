Tropical Development Chance Drops To Zero Over The Next Five Days

July 13, 2022

The chance of tropical development in the next five days is now 0%, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

We had been watching a disturbance just offshore in the northern Gulf of Mexico for possible development, but now the hurricane forecasters don’t believe it will strengthen.

But we will still see a high rain chance from the system over the next several days, along with an elevated risk of flash flooding.

For the local North Escambia area forecast, click or tap here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 