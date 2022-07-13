Tropical Development Chance Drops To Zero Over The Next Five Days
July 13, 2022
The chance of tropical development in the next five days is now 0%, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.
We had been watching a disturbance just offshore in the northern Gulf of Mexico for possible development, but now the hurricane forecasters don’t believe it will strengthen.
But we will still see a high rain chance from the system over the next several days, along with an elevated risk of flash flooding.
For the local North Escambia area forecast, click or tap here.
Comments