Third Escambia Triple Shooting Suspect Is Now In Jail

A third suspect in an Escambia County triple shooting is now jailed.

Traekese Devon Calhoun., 19, is charged with three counts of attempted homicide in connection with a shooting May 4 on Besma Drive. His bond was set at $300,000.

Two other people were previously charged in the shooting.

Jayshawn Jackson, 18, was charged in May with three counts of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and other charges. Adrianna Jackson, 19, was charged in early July with three counts of principal to attempted homicide.