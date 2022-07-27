Suspect Wanted In 2021 Murder Of 14-Year Old Near Munson

Authorities are continuing to search for a Munson murder suspect.

Isaac Cameron Daniels, 19, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first degree murder during the commission of a robbery for the murder of a 14-year old whose body was found March 28, 2021, in the Blackwater State Forest near Munson.

A second suspect, Isaiah Jordan McCullers, 18, was indicted for first degree murder in April 2021.

The remains were identified as Cody Walker of Pace. He was last seen on March 14, 2021, five days before he was reported missing. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said evidence indicates he died the morning of March 15. His remains were found in a wooded area off Sandy Forest Road, south of the intersection of Highway 4 and Munson Highway.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said McCullers and Daniels, if convicted, will face a sentence of life without parole or a death sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.