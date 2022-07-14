Soler Homers Twice In Wahoos 7-3 Victory

Jorge Soler hit a pair of home runs and Zach McCambley struck out a career-high 11 batters as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night by a score of 7-3.

Soler, in his second game on a rehab assignment for the Marlins, went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run home run in the seventh.

McCambley (W, 4-5), fresh off six no-hit innings in his previous start last Thursday, was sharp once again. The righty allowed only two hits and a run over 6.2 innings, striking out 11 batters to establish a new career high.

Pensacola scored single runs in the first three innings, with a Soler home run in the first, a Cobie Fletcher-Vance RBI double in the second and a sacrifice fly from Victor Victor Mesa in the third against Chattanooga starter Connor Phillips (L, 0-2).

The Lookouts scored their only run against McCambley with a fourth-inning solo home run from T.J. Hopkins, but threatened in the seventh by drawing a pair of two-out walks before Anthony Maldonado escaped the jam by coaxing an inning-ending popout.

In the bottom of the seventh, Soler’s second homer of the night was followed by a two-run double from Mesa, who finished the night 3-for-3 with three RBI. The Lookouts scored a pair against Sean Reynolds in the eighth on a two-run single from Alex McGarry, but Josh Simpson sealed the win with a perfect ninth inning.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos