Soler Homers Twice In Wahoos 7-3 Victory

July 14, 2022

Jorge Soler hit a pair of home runs and Zach McCambley struck out a career-high 11 batters as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night by a score of 7-3.

Soler, in his second game on a rehab assignment for the Marlins, went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run home run in the seventh.

McCambley (W, 4-5), fresh off six no-hit innings in his previous start last Thursday, was sharp once again. The righty allowed only two hits and a run over 6.2 innings, striking out 11 batters to establish a new career high.

Pensacola scored single runs in the first three innings, with a Soler home run in the first, a Cobie Fletcher-Vance RBI double in the second and a sacrifice fly from Victor Victor Mesa in the third against Chattanooga starter Connor Phillips (L, 0-2).

The Lookouts scored their only run against McCambley with a fourth-inning solo home run from T.J. Hopkins, but threatened in the seventh by drawing a pair of two-out walks before Anthony Maldonado escaped the jam by coaxing an inning-ending popout.

In the bottom of the seventh, Soler’s second homer of the night was followed by a two-run double from Mesa, who finished the night 3-for-3 with three RBI. The Lookouts scored a pair against Sean Reynolds in the eighth on a two-run single from Alex McGarry, but Josh Simpson sealed the win with a perfect ninth inning.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 