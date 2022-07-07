Six Suspects Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Tag Case

The Escambia County Sheriff Office arrested six suspects during a case involving five stolen vehicles and multiple vehicle tags.

The stolen vehicles recovered were a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, a 2003 Chevrolet 1500, and a 2005 Toyota Camry.

The following suspects were arrested: