Six Suspects Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Tag Case

July 7, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff Office arrested six suspects during a case involving five stolen vehicles and multiple vehicle tags.

The stolen vehicles recovered were a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, a 2003 Chevrolet 1500, and a 2005 Toyota Camry.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Robert Dalton Goodwin, 22 of Pensacola — dealing in stolen property. Jailed, $10,000 bond.
  • Frankie Michelle Schultz, 46 of Pensacola — dealing in stolen property. Jailed, $10,000 bond.
  • Alyssa Marie Blackburn, 22 of Pensacola — for petit theft, dealing in stolen property, and fraud uttering. Released, $2,000 bond.
  • Jesse Allen Geoghahan, 26 of Cantonment — grand theft of a motor vehicle. Released $2,500 bond.
  • Gavin Kyle McCurley, 28 of Pensacola — grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and grand theft. Jailed, $10,500 bond.
  • Jeb Stuart Pickford, 42 of Cantonment  — failure to appear. Released, $250 bond.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 